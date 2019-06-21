Youth baseball tournament spreading the wealth throughout Coast

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - A crack of the bat and hundreds of spectators screaming is what D’Iberville leaders wanted to hear when the Rusty Quave Sportsplex was opened in March 2018.
It is the latest of sports complexes in Harrison County built to bring in big-time youth baseball tournaments.
“We’ve had 15 up here last year, and this year already we’re at 20 tournaments with still a half year to go,” said Troy Saucier, director of D’Iberville Parks & Recreation.
It’s paying off. With an estimated third of the near 5,000 people staying on the Gulf Coast for the entire four-day Great Southern Sports Association baseball tournament, the cash is flowing.
“You’re looking about a $3.7 million in this economy,” said Kim Compton, D’Iberville’s economic director. “It’s not just D’Iberville. It’s Biloxi and Gulfport. The whole region is benefiting from it.”
Nichole Davis of Alabama is among those on the Gulf Coast for the long stay and is happily spending plenty.
“Oh, yes. The kids are loving it,” she said. “It’s a great experience for the kids. We went to the water park yesterday, and they’re just loving that. So, there’s a lot of things for them to do. Very kid friendly.”
Michelle Templeton of Sumrall has also had to loosen the purse strings.
“Absolutely, with these boys playing ball between grocery shopping - they eat lots of food - Gatorade, keeping them hydrated. Going out to eat, going to the mall, everything. We spend lots of money on them," she said.
While there are plenty of good eats at the park, the money trail is spreading right down the road.
Business is booming at the Promenade in D’Iberville, particularly at Newk’s, where they’ve been slammed ever since the baseball teams arrived earlier this week.
“Oh, yeah. It’s great,” said general manager Amber Hallberg. “We always love having all the kids come into town and seeing everybody and just brings all the families together. It’s just been great.”
Not only is it an investment for now, but for the future as well.
“They’re having a great time, good experience,” Compton said. “So, they’ll probably come back and visit on their own as a family vacation or just for the day.”
With its two parks, D’Iberville is hosting about 60 teams.
The other teams are playing at the Gulfport Sportsplex and the A.J. Holloway Sports Complex in Biloxi.
