Wannabees give Shuckers a run for their money

“I wanted to do something special for the dads, something different, something nobody has done before, so I came up with the ball game,” said Cathy Sando, activities director. “I took it out to one of our residents to name the team, and he said it should be the Wannabes, because they want to be ball players, they want to be different and they want to be able to do things again, and that’s how we came up with the name.”