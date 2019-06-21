Wannabees give Shuckers a run for their money

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As the Biloxi Shuckers got ready to play Friday night’s game against the Mississippi Braves, they had to face another tough opponent, the Bay Cove Wannabe All-Stars.
Friday morning, a few Shuckers turned out at Bay Cove Retirement Home to take on the retirees in a baseball game with a twist.
When the Shuckers were up, they had to use a wheelchair to run the bases, which created a definite home field advantage for the Wannabes.
Bay Cove’s activity director said it was a great way for the retirees to get outside and enjoy themselves.
“I wanted to do something special for the dads, something different, something nobody has done before, so I came up with the ball game,” said Cathy Sando, activities director. “I took it out to one of our residents to name the team, and he said it should be the Wannabes, because they want to be ball players, they want to be different and they want to be able to do things again, and that’s how we came up with the name.”
The retirees and Shuckers were only outside for about 15-20 minutes due to the excessive heat.
