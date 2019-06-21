Trump shows off proposed red, white and blue Air Force One paint job

Trump once owned the now-defunct, New York-based Trump Shuttle in the late 1980s and early 1990s, and he took great pride during the 2016 presidential race in using his personal plane, a Boeing 757 with Rolls-Royce engines and gold fixtures, to whisk him to campaign events and back to his New York penthouse. He recently advised Boeing to fix and "REBRAND" its troubled 737 Max jetliners with a new name after the planes were grounded worldwide following deadly crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia.