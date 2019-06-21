Scrapin the Coast: Traffic cones, a schedule, and prices for “the wildest show on the Coast”

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - This weekend, you may see colorful and shiny vehicles going down the highway or parked in front of the beach. Hundreds of cars, trucks, and motorcycles will be in Biloxi for Scrapin the Coast.
Billed as “the wildest show on the Coast,” the auto show starts Friday and features an outdoor show along with an indoor section inside the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.
If you have driven down Highway 90, then you’ve seen the orange traffic cones are already out. City crews started putting them out along the highway early Friday morning. They are placed from Debuys Road to the Biloxi Lighthouse.
Both lanes are open and will remain open unless the city has to implement its event traffic plan over the weekend. That will only happen if traffic becomes congested due to Scrapin the Coast.
If the traffic plan is implemented, it will mean the left lane will be closed to all vehicles except for first responders.
In addition to the traffic cones, the White Avenue gate at Keesler Air Force Base is closed and will remain so until 5 a.m. Monday. Visitors to the base can use the Meadow Road gate this weekend.
If you’re going to the show, there will be lot to see and do. Music, food, auto vendors, competitions and more will take place throughout the weekend event.
For spectators to attend the show, it costs $15 a day. To show off a vehicle, the registration fee is $60 to park outside or $100 to park inside the Coliseum.
The gates are open at the following times:
- Vendor Setup - Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Show Hours - Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Registration - Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Here is a schedule of events for all three days:
Friday
- 8 a.m. - Registration and drive-thru judging begins at the Coliseum
- 10 a.m. - Vendor setup only (not a show day)
- 5 p.m. - Registration and drive through judging ends
- 7 p.m. - Pre-party/Cruisin for a Cause at Orangutangs Daiquiris and Bar, located at 228 Courthouse Road, Gulfport
Saturday
- 7 a.m. - Registration and drive-thru judging begins at the Coliseum
- 8 a.m. - Gates open to the public; DJ Get Low starts spinning; stereo competition begins
- 1 p.m. - Burn out contest with cash prizes
- 2 p.m. - Cornhole tournament
- 3:30 p.m. - “Tilt Bed Evolution” bed dancing competition behind the main stage
- 5 p.m. - Stereo competition ends; Registration and drive-thru judging ends
- 6 p.m. - DJ Get Low spins through the night on the main stage and the after party begins at the Gulfport Dragway, located at 17085 Racetrack Rd, Gulfport
- 10 p.m. - Show ends
Sunday
- 8 a.m. - Gates open to the public; DJ Get Low starts spinning; Stereo competition begins
- 2 p.m. - Stereo competition ends; “Red’s Hydraulics” hydraulic and airbag contest begins
- 4 p.m. - Award presentation begins
- 5 p.m. - Show comes to an end
To see rules set out by the City of Biloxi for Scrapin’ visitors, click HERE.
