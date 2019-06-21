Southern Miss hosts World Hydrography Day celebration

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -Did you know that only 40% of the world’s underwater geography has been mapped out?
That’s why the University of Southern Mississippi Ocean Science & Engineering Center teamed with NOAA, the U.S. Navy and others to raise awareness about underwater mapping with drones on World Hydrography Day.
"The International Hydrographic Organization kicked this off on the longest day in the northern hemisphere because hydrographers like to work as long as they can,” said Brian Connon, Southern Miss Hydrographic research center director. “It’s about how to map the ocean bottom and whether we do that with unmanned or manned vessels. We’re exploring the unmanned vessels just because we can do more things with them.”
They can do things like run 24 hours a day without having to come back into port and being safer than manned vessels.
"You don’t have to put people out on the water,” Connon added.
Experts said the goal is to make our waters more navigable, safer and perhaps entirely mapped out by the year 2030.
