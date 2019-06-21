The last old-fashioned hardware store in Biloxi shares secret to success

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Ellzey’s is the last old-fashioned hardware store standing in Biloxi.
In this day and age of huge chain retailers, there are only a handful of family-owned hardware stores scattered around South Mississippi. Curtis Ellzey III and his sister Sandy Cannette own Ellzey’s Hardware Store on the corner of Lameuse Street and Howard Avenue, in the building with the iconic witch weather vane on top.
Their grandfather Curtis Ellzey Sr. was an aggressive young businessman.
“At one time, he had five stores. He had two in Biloxi, one in Gulfport, one in Ocean springs and a store in Pascagoula,” Ellzey said.
Ellzey’s opened the Howard Avenue location in 1960. Little has changed over the years. For instance, a vintage machine and a pen is all that is required to give a customer receipt.
So do you think there is a single computer, anywhere in the store?
“No,” Ellzey replied.
Older folks remember when hardware stores like this were in many neighborhoods, and people could come in and pick up almost every necessity for the house or yard. So how does Ellzey’s compete against corporate big box stores in the 21st century?
“Personal service. That’s the biggest thing. When you come in here, you don’t have to hunt it yourself. There’s someone here to show you where it is,” Cannette said.
You can still buy nails by the pound. A trip to the store is like stepping back in time.
So how much longer with the Ellzey family be answering that phone?
“I don’t know. We just keep going until we don’t go anymore,” Canette said.
The secret is loyal customers. That’s what keeps Ellzey’s Hardware Store up and running.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.