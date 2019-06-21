Kiln man sentenced to more than 7 years for trafficking meth

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Kiln man will spend more than seven years in prison after his Friday sentencing.
Louis Brent Ladner, 41, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden to 92 months in federal prison, followed by four years of supervised release, for possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
On two separate occasions in 2017, Ladner sold methamphetamine to a confidential source. A subsequent search warrant at his resident located approximately two additional ounces of high-quality methamphetamine. Ladner pleaded guilty on March 26, 2019, to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney John Meynardie.
