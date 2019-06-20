Hattiesburg man charged in Texas homicide

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man wanted for murder in Texas was arrested at his home on Adeline Street late Wednesday night.
Officers with the Hattiesburg Police Department, along with U.S. Marshals and agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, executed a search warrant on the home and arrested Colin King, 34, around 11 p.m.
HPD officials said King was wanted on active warrants through the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office in San Antonio, Texas. Officers reportedly seized several firearms from King’s home during the arrest.
Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said in a Thursday night news conference that King was charged with homicide in the death of Shane Jean-Louis Bourret, who was reported missing in May.
The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office searched a San Antonio home where a body was found. Salazar said the Bexar County Medical Office identified the body as Bourret.
Salazar said 60-year-old Donald Barber also arrested a few days ago and charged with tampering with evidence by concealing Bourret’s body.
Salazar said Bourret had a working relationship with at least one of the suspects.
King was booked into the Forrest County Jail where he remains behind bars awaiting extradition to Texas.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.