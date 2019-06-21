Dangerously hot for the first day of summer

Oppressive heat to develop again today just in time for the first day of summer. A very humid environment is in place and this will combine with temperatures approaching the lower and possibly even mid 90s. The combination of the warm temperatures will lead to very uncomfortable and possibly dangerous conditions. Heat advisory in effect from 11 am this morning to 7 pm this evening. Expect temperatures of 91 to 95 degrees. Expect heat index values of 105 to 109 degrees. Impacts: heat exhaustion or stroke may set in if individuals and pets are not adequately cooled and/or hydrated. Precautionary/preparedness actions: a heat advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Remember that heat stroke is an emergency so you should seek medical assistance immediately if you notice any symptoms.