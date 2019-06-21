Apple recalls some MacBook Pro laptops because of risk of fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Apple is recalling some MacBook Pro laptops because of a fire safety risk.
The tech giant says select 15-inch MacBook Pro laptops have batteries that may overheat.
The affected laptops are an older design, without the touch bar keyboard, and were sold between September 2015 and February 2017.
Recalls related to overheating batteries are not uncommon in consumer electronics and Apple says it will replace the battery free of charge.
