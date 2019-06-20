WLOX Editorial: New state gem

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - We are glad to see the steady construction progress on the new Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport. For now it’s a big construction site, but in about six months it will morph into a state of the art aquarium for both locals and tourists.
When you hear the leaders talk about the project, there is plenty of enthusiasm. Both aquatic and land animals are already being curated and housed nearby as builders make major strides in getting the site open for business late this year or in early 2020.
They are calling it a new coastal gem. We look forward to the opening of this educational, fun and entertaining venue turning what was for a long time, a vacant property into a true attraction for Coastal Mississippi.
