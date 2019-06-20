WLOX Editorial: Get Involved

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - This year’s historic Midwest flooding means crops lost, homes flooded, levees breached and property cut off. All that water from 31 states and even parts of Canada drains into the Mississippi River and the Gulf of Mexico. But that final leg of the trip threatens cities like New Orleans.
For more than 80 years, the solution is to divert some of the flood water east into Lake Pontchartrain by opening the Bonnet Carre Spillway. That eastern diversion puts more river water in the Mississippi Sound.
Now we have dolphins and turtles dying in Mississippi Coastal waters and who knows what other consequences. We don’t know if there are better ideas, but recent discussions by our political leaders can’t hurt.
The realization that Mississippi doesn’t even have a seat at the table when impact is considered is disturbing. We certainly don’t want Louisiana cities to flood. But we agree with the recent move by our local and state leaders to get involved. They should make sure that all consequences are considered including the impact on the Mississippi Sound when decisions are made about just how much river water is sent our way.
