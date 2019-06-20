Unmanned aircraft shot down by Iran was partially constructed in Moss Point

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The unmanned aircraft shot down by Iranian forces in the Middle East has ties to South Mississippi.
Northrop Grumman in Jackson County manufactures the fuselage for the RQ-4A Global Hawk aircrafts like the one shot down.
About 130 employees in Moss Point help build the fuselages for the drones. After the fuselages are constructed in Moss Point, they’re sent to California for final assembly.
U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo released the following statement to WLOX concerning the construction of the drones:
“The Moss Point facility does play a role in the production of Global Hawk and several other military programs. I can’t confirm that this specific drone was built in Moss Point, but I can say that many of the unmanned Global Hawk systems used by the Navy are in part built in Mississippi. The men and women at Northrup Grumman play an essential role in bolstering our military’s readiness and capability, and I am very proud of the work that they do every day.”
The Global Hawks as they’re called are designed for strategic intelligence gathering. They can fly as high as 65,000 feet.
