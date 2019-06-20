Trent Grisham and Luke Barker Promoted To Triple-A

Grisham earns his first promotion to Triple-A. The 22-year-old played 63 games with Biloxi in 2019, slashing .254/.371/.504 with 14 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 41 RBI. Grisham led the Southern League in the first half in walks (44), was second in RBI and extra-base hits (30), tied for second in home runs and third in total bases (119) and OPS (.875). His 13 home runs have already set a new career high in a season for the Brewers #30 prospect. The Fort Worth, TX native was named the Southern League Player of the Week on June 2 and was selected as a Mid-Season All-Star for the first time in his career.