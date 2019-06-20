Thursday will feel hot for all and will be wet for some

On this final full day of spring, there will be plenty of summer heat. For today, expect another afternoon with hot temperatures in the 90s and heat index up to 105 degrees. There will be chance for hit-or-miss pop-up showers and thunderstorms. For Friday, there will be continued hot temperatures reaching near 90 in the afternoon and a passing isolated shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. While we’ll wake up to spring on Friday, summer will officially start at 10:54 AM Friday. The first weekend of summer will be a sizzler with heat index in the triple digits each afternoon. Rain chances will remain quite slim for us this weekend into early next week.