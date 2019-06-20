Special performance part of SNO summer camp at the Mary C.

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Everybody needs the arts in their lives, and this week a group of special needs children and adults got three days of art, music and theater.
The South Mississippi Special Needs Organization, or SNO for short, hosted their SNO Days camp at the Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Arts Center in Ocean Springs. Twenty-five participants ranging in ages 6 to 43 were able to immerse themselves in the arts, and now they want to show off their talents.
Thursday night at the Mary C., they will perform a play adapted from Dana Nelson’s book “Wind Dance” about Hurricane Camille.
“Everybody’s invited to come," said Donna Brewer, director of South Mississippi SNO. "If they want their heart full and bursting with blessings tonight, they need to come out at 7 o’clock here at the stage and watch Double-Dee and the SNO Camp participants.”
SNO will also be hosting a support group meeting for families with special needs children this Saturday at 2 p.m. at Colorful Minds on Three Rivers Road in Gulfport. Both Thursday’s show and Saturday’s meeting are free and open to the public.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.