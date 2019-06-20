Report released concerning lengthy pre-trial incarceration in Mississippi

Zach Hill, an autistic teenager arrested on suspicion of burglary in 2018, sat in a Jackson County jail for more than 270 days before his case was presented to a grand jury last month in May 2019. He was stuck behind bars because he and his family could not afford to pay a bondsman the $1,000 necessary to buy Hills’s release from jail after a local judge set bail at $10,000. He had no driver’s license, no vehicle and no history of violent offenses. When prosecutors finally presented Hill’s case to Jackson County grand jurors, they found that there was not enough evidence to return an indictment, and Hill was immediately released. He spent his 19th birthday in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center.