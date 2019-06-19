Raising Cane’s founder named one of best CEOs to work for in country

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Todd Graves, the founder and CEO of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, has been named one of the top CEOs in the country. That’s according to Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award.
Glassdoor is one of the world’s biggest job and recruiting sites. The company just released its 2019 list recognizing top CeOS, highlighting leaders that employees love to work for.
Graves got an approval rating of 95%, putting him in 28th place on the list of the top 100. Graves earned the ranking through anonymous and voluntary reviews that Raising Cane’s employees shared on Glassdoor throughout the past year.
The average approval rating of CEOs on the list of the top 100 is 69%.
In 28th place, Graves is the second-ranked CEO on the list in the restaurant industry and the highest ranked CEO from a company based in Louisiana.
“To receive this recognition that comes directly from our crew gives me so much pride; I am over the moon! I’m so appreciative of my great crew and this motivates me to work even harder for our crew, our customers, and our communities,” Graves said.
The list of top 100 CEOs was compiled by using company reviews shared by employees between May 2, 2018 and May 1, 2019. The list takes into account quantity, quality, and consistency of the reviews.
“It’s an honor to recognize incredible leaders who, from their employees’ perspectives, exemplify exceptional vision, trust and communication,” said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor president and chief operating officer. “Glassdoor’s Top CEOs award continues to be more competitive every year, and I congratulate each leader on their achievement. Today’s job seekers are looking for leaders who share their values and will empower them to bring their full selves to work. More and more, we’re seeing top CEOs make decisions to shape the culture of their organizations to help recruit and retain quality talent, which has a direct correlation to fueling business success.”
