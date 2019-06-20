Pascagoula fire chief retires after 25 years of service to the city

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - After 25 years of service to the Flagship City, Pascagoula Fire Chief Donnie Carlson will retire at the end of this week. City officials confirm that Carlson’s last day is Friday.
Carlson was presented with a key to the city and proclamation honoring him for his years of service at Tuesday’s city council meeting.
Carlson is moving to South Carolina to take a job as fire chief there, said Mayor Dane Maxwell, adding that Carlson’s leadership has brought many improvements to Pascagoula and the fire department.
Carlson was promoted to fire chief in 2016 after former chief Robert O’Sullivan retired. He worked his way through the ranks of the fire department since he was first hired by the city 22 years ago.
An Illinois native, Carlson decided to make Pascagoula his home after the Navy stationed him there for two years. He also met Pam, his wife of nearly 30 years, in Pascagoula.
