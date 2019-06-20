Miss Mississippi 2019: Winners announced in first round of preliminary competition

Round two begins Thursday night.

Winners of first round of preliminary competition in Miss Mississippi pageant.
By China Lee | June 19, 2019 at 10:00 PM CDT - Updated June 20 at 9:06 AM

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Miss Mississippi 2019 is getting underway in Vicksburg. 45 women from across the state are competing for a chance at the crown and for a spot in the Miss America Pageant.

Preliminary competition began on Wednesday.

The preliminary winners in round one are as follows:

TALENT

Molly May - Miss Dixie
Lexie Harper - Miss Northeast Mississippi

Social Impact Statement and Evening Wear

Mary Margaret Hyer - Miss Riverbend

The winner will be crowned Saturday night on WLBT. The competition begins at 8 p.m.

[ READ MORE: Miss Mississippi 2019 to be crowned Saturday! ]

