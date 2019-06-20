Miss Mississippi 2019: Winners announced in first round of preliminary competition

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Miss Mississippi 2019 is getting underway in Vicksburg. 45 women from across the state are competing for a chance at the crown and for a spot in the Miss America Pageant.
Preliminary competition began on Wednesday.
The preliminary winners in round one are as follows:
TALENT
Molly May - Miss Dixie
Lexie Harper - Miss Northeast Mississippi
Social Impact Statement and Evening Wear
Mary Margaret Hyer - Miss Riverbend
Round two begins Thursday night.
The winner will be crowned Saturday night on WLBT. The competition begins at 8 p.m.
