$1.4M grant for Enviva Lucedale road project announced

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re getting a glimpse at what a multi-million dollar wood pellet plant in George County will look like. Thursday, Gov. Phil Bryant announced a grant for a road project so trucks will have a separate entrance in and out of the facility.
“I’m very excited about it," Bryant said.
The work will begin at a four-way stop at Highway 198 and Evanston Road in Lucedale. The idea is to keep traffic moving smoothly in and out of the plant. It’s happening because of a $1.4 million investment by the U.S. Economic Development Administration.
The road project and the plant will lead to jobs, hundreds of them. We’re learning those future employees will also have a separate entrance and parking lot.
“Well it means 90 jobs," Bryant said. "It means the third largest employer for the state. Enviva is a great company. This is a green project. We’re making wood pellets to replace a lot of coal all over the world, and could be for the state of Mississippi as many as 700 employees.”
Enviva Biomass is the largest producer of wood pellets in the world. Once the plant is up and running, crews will use pine trees from local farmers to manufacture the pellets. Those pellets are then distributed primarily to the United Kingdom and Europe.
“This is an international company that we welcome to Mississippi. They’re doing a remarkable job of not only helping the economy but also the environment," the governor added.
In addition to the George County plant, Enviva will build a distribution plant at the Port of Pascagoula.
