La. restaurants face new rule for shrimp and crawfish

“Sure, the Department of Health will enforce it, and I believe, first of all, the people who serve cooked and prepared shrimp and crawfish could be on notice, it’s a pretty simple bill,” Edwards said “If the origin of the shrimp and crawfish is foreign, they have to say that and they have to say it on the menu, if they have a menu in their business, or they have to provide notice on the storefront or the doors you walk through if they don’t use a menu.”