Highway 57 bridge project over Red Creek taking longer than expected

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s going to take longer than expected for crews to finish up construction on the Highway 57 bridge project in Jackson County. Officials said recent flooding is to blame.
In September 2017, the Mississippi Department of Transportation announced the bridge would be removed and replaced following a major accident. The original date of completion was June 2019. Officials now said they’re looking at an estimated end date of late August.
The concrete structure is complete. Crews are now working on installing rails, finishing up on the molding and fastening the embankment and support. MDOT said the last thing that will be done is road paving leading up to the bridge.
The new bridge is about 300 feet east of the old location. The total cost for the project is $7.5 million.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.