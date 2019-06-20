Goodwill Mega Store coming to Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - If you like shopping for a bargain, we have some exciting news for you.
Goodwill will open a Mega Store in Ocean Springs with 32,000 square feet of retail shopping space. It will be the largest Goodwill store on the Gulf Coast and will employ 40 workers. The store will have both new and donated goods and an internet café. The new items sold will range from personal items to furniture.
In addition, the facility in Sea Shores Plaza will have 8,000 square feet dedicated to a job center that will provide expanded job readiness training. Programs will include resumé writing, job placement, financial literacy, adult literacy and a retail certification program.
“The retail certification program is great because it’s a certificate people can use whenever they are seeking employment and have that to say we’ve had training in customer service, a little bit of cash management,” said Val Ward, vice president of retail for Goodwill of South Mississippi. “It gives people a little bit more empowerment whenever they’re going to an employer and saying, ‘Hey I’ve got the certification saying ‘I’m good.'”
The facility is part of Goodwill’s efforts to get in better locations and bigger buildings to offer the communities more shopping options. The more money the organization raises through their stores means they can do more to reach their goal of eliminating poverty in Mississippi.
The Mega Store will open in late summer of 2019.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.