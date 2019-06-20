Gleeful Celebration flashes back to the ’80s

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - In its eighth year, the Gleeful Celebration continues to raise money for the fight against Pediatric AIDS and HIV. Each year this show is put on by Gulf Coast theater veterans and sends the money to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
Local performers of all ages are putting the final touches on Biloxi Little Theatre’s largest fundraiser of the year.
“A little over eight years ago, almost nine, we did a production of ‘Rent’ at Biloxi Little Theatre," said former BLT President Leonie Simmons. “When Rent was over, some of the cast and directors came to me and said ‘look we want to do something. We want to do something for this cause that you’re passionate about,’” Simmons said.
Out of the “Rent” experience, A Gleeful Celebration was born.
“We’re just so proud and can’t believe we’ve made it this far and we’ve raised this much money. We’re literally knocking on $80,000′s door after all these years," Simmons said.
At eight years old, Evan Perry is one of the youngest cast members in the show. He can’t wait to get on stage for a good cause.
“It’s about caring for all of the children that are sick. It’s all about love," he said.
Kimberly Maurer has been part of the cast since the very first year. She has watched the community embrace and become part of the magic.
“We started with maybe 16 or 18 people," Maurer said. “Everyone was doing every single number because there was no other way to really do it. Now we’ve got 40 or 50 people the last few years."
Seeing the money at work in Mississippi is important to Maurer.
“Every cent that we make goes to someone here in Mississippi. It goes to a mother of an unborn baby. It goes to a newborn baby. It goes to finding a cure," Maurer told WLOX.
Make no mistake, everyone involved understands why they are here.
“We’re gonna sing until there’s a cure!”
The production runs June 21, 22 and 23 at Biloxi Little Theatre.
