Dangerous Heat Index this week

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - There is a Heat Advisory is in effect for South Mississippi counties: Pearl River, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson until 6 PM this evening. The heat will stick around for the foreseeable future, so Heat Advisories could be a daily occurrence.
Each day, we will see a few isolated showers. Those few people who see showers will get a brief break from the heat. But when the showers clear and sun returns, it will be like a steam bath outside. Heat Index values will be very high between 100° and 110°.
Be safe in the heat. Drink plenty of water. Take frequent breaks while working or working-out in the heat.
Tips to help you beat the heat:
- Find air conditioning if possible. If not, find shade.
- Avoid strenuous activities.
- Take frequent breaks while working outdoors.
- Wear light clothing.
- Check on family members and neighbors.
- Drink plenty of fluids. Water is best.
- Watch for heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.
- Never leave people or pets in a closed car. If it is alive, don’t leave it in the car.
For more information on heat safety, check out the heat section on ready.gov.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.