Bearcats invited to roam Long Beach High School’s halls one last time

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - The Long Beach High School campus is about to look very different. So school officials are inviting alumni to walk down the historic halls one last time before construction begins as early as next week.
Halls D, E, and F will open Saturday, June 22nd from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. for former graduates to reminisce. Once construction begins, all construction areas will be closed to the public.
On June 19, the LBSD Board of Trustees signed a contract with Orocon Construction to build the new high school and complete all renovations. The contract included the “right to proceed.”
Orocon will begin to remove asbestos from the buildings by July 1, followed by demolition set for July 16. Construction of the academic complex is scheduled for August 2020.
