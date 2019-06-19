'Attack squirrel’ suspect calls in to Florence radio station, claims to be reunited with squirrel

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man accused of feeding his squirrel meth wanted to let the public know those claims aren’t true.
A man claiming to be Mickey Paulk called into KIX 96.1 Tuesday night, saying the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office made the story up and that he and squirrel have been reunited.
Limestone County deputies are looking for Paulk on warrants for possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
The office said deputies attempted to serve those warrants Monday morning at Paulk’s apartment, but he wasn’t there.
They did arrest 37-year-old Ronnie Reynolds of Ardmore.
He is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and loitering at a known drug house. He was released from the Limestone County Jail on $4,000 bond.
Deputies said they had been told beforehand Paulk was feeding the squirrel meth to make it an aggressive “attack squirrel.”
They said they found the squirrel caged and ultimately released it.
The office’s press release stated “there was no safe way to test the squirrel for meth.”
The man claiming to be Paulk told the Florence country music station he returned to his apartment after officers left.
“He was screaming at the top of the tree where they turned him loose,” he said.
“I just caught him, you know, whistle. He came down to me, he was freaked out, he’s real scared now. He’s got a hammock he stays in, and he doesn’t even like to come out his hammock anymore. They traumatized him real good.”
The man said the squirrel was never on drugs, but admitted it is illegal in Alabama to have a squirrel.
“The squirrel isn’t a trained attack squirrel, he is an a******. He’s got testicles, and that’s all it takes. You don’t have to give drugs or anything like that,” he said.
He went on to say the squirrel is named “Deez Nuts” and is litter box trained.
Deputies said he could also face charges with Alabama Game & Fish for keeping a wild animal as a pet.
Paulk said the squirrel is now in Tennessee with friends.
This is not the first time Paulk has claimed the squirrel is drug free, he posted a Facebook live video Tuesday in an effort to discredit the sheriff’s office statement.
