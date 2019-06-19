Walmart shoplifter drags Slidell deputy with truck; flees into MS

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A Picayune, Mississippi man is behind bars after he dragged a Slidell Police officer with his truck and attempted to run over another officer after shoplifting from Walmart.
The Slidell Police Department says deputies were called to the Walmart on Natchez Drive Tuesday regarding a man attempting to steal power tools.
The suspect, 51-year-old Robert E. Myers, fled from the store, but officers located him in the parking lot sitting inside of his pickup truck.
Two officers approached the truck and asked Myers to step out and speak with them. Myers refused and placed the truck in drive in an attempt to leave.
One of the deputies tried to stop Myers, but was dragged through the Walmart parking lot. The officer was able to free himself to prevent being run over.
Police say Myers aggressively accelerated through the parking lot and attempted to run over another officer.
Other officers responding to the scene spotted Myers on Gause Boulevard as he was attempting to get onto Interstate 10. Slidell Police officers chased Myers into Mississippi where he lost control of his truck on Highway 607.
After the crash, Myers told Slidell Police officers that he didn’t think they could chase him into a different state.
Mississippi Highway Patrol, who assisted Slidell Police during the pursuit, booked Myers into the Hancock County Jail for: Driving with a Suspended License, Reckless Driving, and No Insurance. Once Myers satisfies those charges, he will be extradited back to Louisiana where he will face multiple felony charges from Slidell Police. Those charges include:
- Theft (3rd Offense – Felony)
- Aggravated Flight from an Officer
- Aggravated Battery of a Police Officer
- Aggravated Assault with a Motor Vehicle upon a Peace Officer
- No Insurance
- Driving with a Suspended License.
Myers suffered minor injuries during the crash. No Slidell Police officer was injured during the incident.
