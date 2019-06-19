Officials: Toddler drowns at Presley’s Outing in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A family is in mourning after a two-year-old boy drowned Tuesday afternoon in Jackson County.
It happened in the early evening hours at Presley’s Outing in the Franklin Creek community. Officials tell us the child was taken to Singing River Hospital, where he died.
Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies, Jackson County Fire, Escatawpa Volunteer Fire Department and Acadian Ambulance were some of the agencies that responded to the drowning.
Neither the name of the child nor the circumstances surrounding the drowning have been released.
