Pass Christian names former Bay St. Louis chief as new top cop

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Pass Christian is now under new leadership after city officials appointed a new police chief.
Darren Freeman, who was previously the department’s deputy chief, will take on the role of Pass Christian Police Chief, said Mayor Chipper McDermott. Freeman was named chief at Tuesday night’s board of alderman meeting.
Freeman was appointed deputy chief for Pass Christian in November 2017 less than a month after he resigned as chief from the Bay St. Louis Police Department.
