North Division Claims 2019 Southern League All-Star Game 7-3

The North Division was able to tag South Division starter RHP Trey Supak (L, 0-1) for a run in the top of the first inning thanks to a walk by Diamondbacks’ #4 prospect Daulton Varsho and a double inside of third by Roberts. Supak was followed by Atlanta Braves #18 prospect LHP Tucker Davidson, who surrendered five runs in the top of the second. P.J. Higgins doubled in Vimael Machin and Reds’ #28 prospect Alfredo Rodriguez followed with an RBI groundout to make it 3-0 in the North’s favor. Varsho then laced a single into left to plate another run before Robert drove in his second run of the night on a triple to the right field gap. Rays’ #4 prospect Jesus Sanchez chased Davidson from the game when he ripped a single up the middle, driving in Robert to give the North a commanding 6-0 advantage. Shuckers RHP Johan Belisario stopped the scoring, pitching 1.1 scoreless frames, the only pitcher to throw more than 1.0 inning in the game.