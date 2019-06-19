Long Beach leaders concerned about spillway impacts

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) -Long Beach leaders said there are lots of things going on in the city, but just like everyone else on the Coast, the opening of the Bonnet Carré Spillway has them looking for answers.
On Wednesday the Coast Chamber held a hob-knob event at the University of Southern Miss Gulf Park campus. It was a chance for city leaders to talk about economic development projects, the proposed casino in town and future road and drainage projects. However, the spillway’s impact on the Mississippi Sound is at the top of everyone’s list of concerns.
“With our harbor full of charter boat fishermen, it makes a big difference,” said Mark Lishen, Long Beach alderman. “People aren’t buying bait and fuel, so it trickles down even to Long Beach and to the fishing community, the recreational and commercial fishermen.”
Lishen also said he hopes the recent trip Long Beach Mayor George Bass took with other Coast city leaders to Washington D.C. will give the Coast more of a voice when it comes to the Spillway opening.
