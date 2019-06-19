Hot Wednesday, feels like 101 to 103

Wednesday will be less wet than yesterday. Expect partly cloudy, hot, and humid conditions with high temperatures in the lower to ranging from the upper 80s to the lower 90s and heat index up to 103. While the majority of our area should be rain-free for most of Wednesday, a spotty pop-up shower or storm can’t be ruled out. For tonight, skies will be mostly clear with muggy low temperatures in the 70s. A passing upper disturbance will bring better chances for thunderstorms on Thursday. Waterspouts will be possible in the marine areas. The upcoming first weekend of summer looks hot with highs in the 90s and hardly any rain.