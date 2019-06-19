Exit 28 road work too slow for some

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers who frequently travel on I-10 in Harrison County are frustrated the westbound off-ramp at I-10 and County Farm Road isn’t quickly progressing.
Many west Harrison County residents are irritated by the lack of progress near the freeway. The delay has even gotten the attention of one state lawmaker.
"That project has been frustrating to me,” said Rep. Richard Bennett.
Bennett is the House representative for District 120.
“The money has been allocated through the state for that to be done. They’re doing a little bit of work right now on the turning lane going into Love’s. There’s a danger there. I know supervisor Marlin Ladner has been working to get more done. I’m pushing for them to do something, and that needs to be sped up because that’s an accident waiting to happen,” said Bennett.
At exit 28, traffic during peak travel times or when school is in session gets backed up all the way onto I-10.
In April, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) allocated $1.5 million for the project.
