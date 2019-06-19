Developer follows through with promise to withdraw plans for RV park in Gulf Hills

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Residents of Gulf Hills are breathing a sigh of relief after seeing the end to plans to bring a luxury RV park to their community. The developer formally withdrew his plans Wednesday morning at the Jackson County planning commission meeting.
Walter Reinhaus had big plans for revamping the old Gulf Hills hotel, but there was one part of his proposed plans, a luxury motorcoach resort near the hotel, that didn’t sit well with residents.
After voicing their concerns at a community meeting last week, Reinhaus promised to back down.
Wednesday, residents packed the meeting to make sure the developer stayed true to his word.
“He had noble aspirations, he had wonderful ideas, but those ideas were more valid in the right application and in the right place, and in this instance and where it was didn’t exactly match up as the perfect marriage," said Patricia Green.
Reinhaus said he didn’t want to move forward with any project that didn’t have the support of the community.
“I simply did not want to take on that challenge along with the challenges of development," Reinhaus said.
Residents are hopeful this experience will spur new ideas for Gulf Hills moving forward.
“Now we can further motivate ourselves to see what we can do, and how we want it to be and kind of take more control of it, and that’s what I hope to see happens,” Green said.
Reinhaus said though he had no plans to carry through with the project going into Wednesday’s meeting, he wanted to use it as an opportunity to recommend the board better clarify the definition of C-2 zoning for future developers who may have plans for the Gulf Hills hotel area.
