Brawl takes over field at youth baseball game in Colo.


June 19, 2019 at 12:53 PM CDT - Updated June 19 at 1:11 PM

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CNN) - Several injuries were reported Saturday at a youth baseball game in Colorado, including one person seriously hurt.

It was a game involving 7-year-olds, but it was the adults who were fighting.

"Coaches and parents, unhappy with a baseball game involving 7-year-olds and a 13-year-old umpire, took over the field and began assaulting each other," said Lakewood Police Department on Facebook.

Four people were charged with disorderly conduct and fighting in public.

Police are still working to identify the man in a white shirt and teal shorts.

There were no reports of any children getting hurt.

the baseball fields at 8550 W Vassar Dr.

