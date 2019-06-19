Biloxi Public School District names interim superintendent

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Public Schools has named Dr. Larry Drawdy as interim superintendent while the school board conducts its search for someone to fill the position permanently.
Drawdy served as superintendent for Biloxi Schools from 1994 until 2004 and is a trusted figure in education here in Biloxi and throughout the state.
Drawdy has held leadership positions in Picayune, Meridian and the Mississippi Department of Education. He has extensive experience in education consulting and he most recently acted as the education liaison for Speaker of the House Phillip Gunn.
“Dr. Drawdy brings a wealth of knowledge and experience with him," said Biloxi school board president Jim Wallis. "We appreciate his willingness to oversee the district while we search for our next superintendent. I know he’ll continue the tradition of excellence that we have here in the Biloxi School District.”
Drawdy was named following the retirement of Arthur McMillan, who left the school district at the end of May.
