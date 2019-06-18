A wet start to Tuesday

Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms expected today, especially during the morning hours, with high temps reaching the mid 80s. A few thunderstorms could become strong and produce strong gusty winds up to 35 mph, cloud to ground lightning, and locally heavy downpours. Waterspout activity will be possible over the coastal waters today mainly during the morning hours. A few pop-up thunderstorms will be possible on Wednesday with better rain chances coming on Thursday as another disturbance arrives in Mississippi. The main hazard expected with any severe weather will be damaging winds. Heading into the upcoming weekend, expect less wet weather and more heat just in time for the official start to the summer season.