New business sets up shop inside Gautier purchase-only complex

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - A ribbon cutting event was held Tuesday for the second business to set up shop inside a condominium center in Gautier.
The center is a first for the state of Mississippi. Business owners purchase a unit versus rent.
Bishop Insurance Agency opened its fourth location inside the Gautier Commerce Center. It’s their first location in Gautier and fourth on the Coast.
The insurance agency will join Pilger Title Co., and in about a month, a mortgage company will set up shop inside the commerce center. The idea is a one-stop shop for all your needs in the city.
Bishop Insurance said it chose Gautier and specifically the commerce center to purchase because of all the growth in Jackson County.
“All tenants, just like in a residential condo, they own their own little leased areas... Collectively, we all pay association fees and all that for the overall building. It’s a really good concept that they came up with," said John Russel O’Neal with Bishop Insurance Agency.
The commerce center has 12 units inside, ranging from 600 to 4,000 square feet each.
