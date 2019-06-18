Man accused of gunning down Biloxi police officer set to appear in court

Darian Atkinson’s preliminary hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

Man accused of gunning down Biloxi police officer set to appear in court
Darian Atkinson, 19, is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a Biloxi police officer.
By Lindsay Knowles and Bill Snyder | June 18, 2019 at 8:05 AM CDT - Updated June 18 at 8:05 AM

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The man charged in the murder of Biloxi Police Officer Robert McKeithen is expected to appear in court Tuesday morning for his preliminary hearing.

Biloxi Police Officer Robert McKeithen served the city for 24 years before being killed Sunday night outside the police department.
Biloxi Police Officer Robert McKeithen served the city for 24 years before being killed Sunday night outside the police department. (Source: Photo Biloxi Police Dept.)

Darian Atkinson, 19, is charged with capital murder in the death of McKeithen, a 23-year veteran of Biloxi Police Department.

Authorities say Atkinson ambushed the police officer outside the Biloxi Police Department on May 5. He was captured less than 24 hours later in Wiggins following an intense manhunt.

During his initial court appearance on May 8, the 19-year-old walked into the courtroom smiling, wearing an army green suicide vest that covered him from his neck to his knees. Court officials said Darian Atkinson is on suicide watch because of his age and the nature of the charge against him.

Darian Atkinson was arrested in Wiggins the day after Biloxi officer Robert McKeithen was shot. Authorities say he was seen by an off-duty Biloxi cop, who then contacted Wiggins Police.
Darian Atkinson was arrested in Wiggins the day after Biloxi officer Robert McKeithen was shot. Authorities say he was seen by an off-duty Biloxi cop, who then contacted Wiggins Police. (Source: Photo Stone County Enterprise)

During the initial hearing, the judge said because the crime was caught on video, Atkinson was being charged with capital murder, an offense that carries a potential death sentence. Authorities are not expected to release the video of the shooting.

According to court records, three public defenders are currently appointed to Atkinson’s case.

Five other suspects have also been charged in McKeithen’s death, including two of Atkinson’s brothers.

Davian Atkinson, left, and Wanya Atkinson, right, are the brothers of Darian Atkinson, the man accused of killing Officer Robert McKeithen.
Davian Atkinson, left, and Wanya Atkinson, right, are the brothers of Darian Atkinson, the man accused of killing Officer Robert McKeithen. (Source: Photo Harrison Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

Wanya Atkinson, 20, and Davian Atkinson, 21, are each facing charges of accessory after the fact to the murder. Police say Davian helped Darian after the murder by giving him access to a cell phone and a vehicle to help evade police.

Andre Anderson Sullivan Jr., Joshua Michael Kovach and Dalentez Latavian Brice are also charged with accessory after the fact. Authorities say they provided clothing to Darian after the murder. The five suspects charged with accessory after the fact are set to appear in court on Wednesday for their preliminary hearings.

All four suspects are charged with accessory after the fact in the capital murder of Biloxi Officer Robert McKeithen. They are from top left: Andre Sullivan; Joshua Kovach; Dalentaz Brice, and the murder suspect's brother Davian Atkinson.
All four suspects are charged with accessory after the fact in the capital murder of Biloxi Officer Robert McKeithen. They are from top left: Andre Sullivan; Joshua Kovach; Dalentaz Brice, and the murder suspect's brother Davian Atkinson. (Source: Photo Harrison County Sheriff's Dept.)

Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.