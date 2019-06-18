Man accused of gunning down Biloxi police officer set to appear in court

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The man charged in the murder of Biloxi Police Officer Robert McKeithen is expected to appear in court Tuesday morning for his preliminary hearing.
Darian Atkinson, 19, is charged with capital murder in the death of McKeithen, a 23-year veteran of Biloxi Police Department.
Authorities say Atkinson ambushed the police officer outside the Biloxi Police Department on May 5. He was captured less than 24 hours later in Wiggins following an intense manhunt.
During his initial court appearance on May 8, the 19-year-old walked into the courtroom smiling, wearing an army green suicide vest that covered him from his neck to his knees. Court officials said Darian Atkinson is on suicide watch because of his age and the nature of the charge against him.
During the initial hearing, the judge said because the crime was caught on video, Atkinson was being charged with capital murder, an offense that carries a potential death sentence. Authorities are not expected to release the video of the shooting.
According to court records, three public defenders are currently appointed to Atkinson’s case.
Five other suspects have also been charged in McKeithen’s death, including two of Atkinson’s brothers.
Wanya Atkinson, 20, and Davian Atkinson, 21, are each facing charges of accessory after the fact to the murder. Police say Davian helped Darian after the murder by giving him access to a cell phone and a vehicle to help evade police.
Andre Anderson Sullivan Jr., Joshua Michael Kovach and Dalentez Latavian Brice are also charged with accessory after the fact. Authorities say they provided clothing to Darian after the murder. The five suspects charged with accessory after the fact are set to appear in court on Wednesday for their preliminary hearings.
