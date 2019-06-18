Jeffrey Baez Wins Southern League Home Run Derby at MGM Park

BILOXI, Miss. (Biloxi Shuckers) - The fans at MGM Park who waited out the weather were treated to a show on Monday night as Jackson Generals slugger Jeffrey Baez broke through with 26 home runs to win the 2019 Southern League Home Run Derby.
Baez bested his teammate Jamie Westbrook, who also advanced to the final round off the strength of 20 total homers including 13 in the first round.
“I just tried to put some balls in the air and see what would happen,” Baez said following his victory. “I know on this field that the ball carries a lot to left field, so I just wanted to do that.”
The Biloxi Shuckers boasted a pair of home run derby competitors, including third place finisher Weston Wilson who knocked nine balls over the fence during the derby’s first round. Teammate Trent Grisham battled against a gusting wind from the Gulf and could only muster two home runs.
A pair of Pensacola Blue Wahoos hitters rounded out the field, as Jaylin Davis recorded eight home runs while Travis Blankenhorn pushed three over the right field fence.
“It was a tough day for lefties,” the right-handed hitting Baez added. “Today was not a good day for them.
The All-Star Luncheon, located at Hard Rock Live, will take place from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm on Tuesday, June 18, and will feature the induction of the Southern League Hall of Fame and a keynote speech from former Mississippi State pitcher and 2003 eighth-overall selection Paul Maholm. TheSouthern League All-Star Game will begin at 6:35 pm at MGM Park and will include special All-Star jerseys, a performance by the Fur Circus and postgame fireworks. Tickets to the All-Star Game and events can be purchase at the MGM Park Box Office or online at biloxishuckers.com.