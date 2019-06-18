Jeffrey Baez Wins Southern League Home Run Derby at MGM Park

The All-Star Luncheon, located at Hard Rock Live, will take place from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm on Tuesday, June 18, and will feature the induction of the Southern League Hall of Fame and a keynote speech from former Mississippi State pitcher and 2003 eighth-overall selection Paul Maholm. TheSouthern League All-Star Game will begin at 6:35 pm at MGM Park and will include special All-Star jerseys, a performance by the Fur Circus and postgame fireworks. Tickets to the All-Star Game and events can be purchase at the MGM Park Box Office or online at biloxishuckers.com.