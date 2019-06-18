Company donates a thousand socks to Biloxi charity

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s what homeless shelters and charities need the most - socks.
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul now has a thousand of them thanks to the generosity of the sock company, Bombas. The company donates a pair for every pair they sell.
“Homeless people are always in need of socks. That’s the number one thing that they need," said volunteer Tess Farrow.
These type of donations keep the doors of this Biloxi charity open. It relies on monetary, food and clothing donations, along with volunteers like Mary Lou Flayhan and Farrow, who are willing to help those in need.
“We feed the homeless everyday around noon time. Then we clothe them.They can take showers here. We help them get assistance, and many of them, we put them into apartments and homes," said Flayhan.
Whether it’s a thousand socks or just a few dollars, they say say every donation has a huge impact.
“It’s not just wealthy. It’s poor people that help too," said Flayhan.
“And that’s what helps us appreciate more of the donation. When you really don’t have much, and you take time to donate something, that’s really unbelievable," said Farrow.
Volunteers at the charity take no pay or credit for the work they do. They say its a community effort.
“We tell them, it is not us. Thank the people, who reach in their pocket to help us. All we do... we’re instruments of God. We’re just doing God’s work... helping the poor and helping the needy. That’s it," said Flayhan.
St. Vincent de Paul Society volunteers say, right now, they are really in need of summer clothing items for men and women, especially smaller men’s shorts with waist size 28 to 34, ladies’ shorts, sneakers and flip flops for both men and women.
They are also asking for pillows and canned foods.
For more information on how to donate items or money, visit the SVDP Biloxi website.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.