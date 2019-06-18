CMR: Mississippi’s shrimp season will open Thursday

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi’s shrimp season will open this Thursday, June 20 at 6am, despite samples showing smaller shrimp than typical for opening day. That’s the decision from Tuesday’s Commission on Marine Resources meeting.
Usually, the legal count for shrimp must be 68 shrimp per pound before the season is opened. Right now, samples are showing 112 shrimp per pound, which is much smaller than normal for this time of the year. Experts also report that brown shrimp reproduction is down 90%.
Despite that, the CMR decided to open the season anyway under an emergency declaration. One reason is that getting nets in the water may help shrimpers prove the economic hardship they’re facing this year, following the opening of Louisiana’s Bonnet Carre Spillway and the subsequent drop in salinity levels in the Mississippi Sound.
The freshwater intrusion is already being blamed for a record number of dolphin and turtle deaths in the northern Gulf of Mexico this year. Just last week, NOAA launched a federal investigation into what they’re calling an “Unusual Mortality Event.”
Earlier this month, Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant asked the U.S. Secretary of Commerce for a federal fisheries disaster declaration due to the spillway opening. Such a declaration could help all those negatively impacted by the freshwater intrusion, including fishermen and related businesses, obtain financial assistance.
He also directed the University of Southern Mississippi to begin a thorough examination of the spillway’s effects on the Mississippi Sound.
Doug Walker was at Tuesday’s CMR meeting and will have more on their decision to open Mississippi’s shrimp season, and what shrimpers can expect to find.
