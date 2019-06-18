Base to Base: Shuckers third baseman Patrick Leonard

In 64 games in Biloxi’s 2019 season, Leonard leads the team in batting average at .316. The 26-year-old was named a Florida State League Midseason All-Star in 2014 with the Charlotte Stone Crabs and an International League All-Star with the Durham Bulls in 2017. Leonard is one of just three players in all of Minor League Baseball with at least 360 total chances that still sports a 1.000 fielding percentage.