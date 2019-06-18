Base to Base: Shuckers third baseman Patrick Leonard

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - In his first year as a Shucker, third baseman Patrick Leonard secures his third career Midseason All-Star selection and first as a member of the Brewers organization. The Biloxi infielder joins WLOX to discuss his hometown, favorite food, choosing a super power, and being married in the minors, while adjusting to a crazy 140-game schedule.
In 64 games in Biloxi’s 2019 season, Leonard leads the team in batting average at .316. The 26-year-old was named a Florida State League Midseason All-Star in 2014 with the Charlotte Stone Crabs and an International League All-Star with the Durham Bulls in 2017. Leonard is one of just three players in all of Minor League Baseball with at least 360 total chances that still sports a 1.000 fielding percentage.
