Base to Base: Shuckers pitcher Luke Barker

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On the eve of his first career All-Star Game appearance, Shuckers reliever Luke Barker joins WLOX to discuss his performance this season, life outside of baseball and a not-so-secret obsession with Lord of the Rings. You can watch this edition of “Base to Base” in the video at the top of the article.
Barker was selected for the 2019 Southern League All-Star Game at MGM Park after boasting a 1.48 ERA to go with 34 strikeouts in 23 appearances with the Shuckers this season. Named the Carolina League Relief Pitcher of the Year in 2018, the Chico, CA native received MiLB Organizational All-Star honors with the Brewers last year as well.
