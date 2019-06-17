Typical summer pattern. Feeling hot with pop-up storms.

With southeast wind off the Gulf, it’s a typical June pattern setting up for our region. Today, expect partly cloudy skies with a chance for hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms developing into the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will range from the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. The heat index may be as hot as 100 degrees at times. So stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade or air conditioning. This week, expect a daily chance of thunderstorms. A few of the storms each day could become strong and produce strong gusty winds, cloud to ground lightning strikes and locally heavy downpours.