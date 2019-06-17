Southern League All-Star game adds to Biloxi’s baseball history

"It’s an honor. It’s something I don’t take lightly. It’s something I feel very blessed for this community,” said Barry Lyons, former New York Met, Biloxi native and Shuckers ambassador. "We had minor league baseball way back in the turn of the century in the 1900′s. Then we had an era in the 30′s. Then in the 40′s when we had major league teams have spring training here.”