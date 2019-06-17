Southern League All-Star game adds to Biloxi’s baseball history

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Southern League All-Star game is not only a historic event for the Coast, but also for the area’s rich baseball history.
"It’s an honor. It’s something I don’t take lightly. It’s something I feel very blessed for this community,” said Barry Lyons, former New York Met, Biloxi native and Shuckers ambassador. "We had minor league baseball way back in the turn of the century in the 1900′s. Then we had an era in the 30′s. Then in the 40′s when we had major league teams have spring training here.”
Lyons also said it’s a dream come true to host the Southern League All-Star game.
The host team, the Biloxi Shuckers, has gone out of their way to remember and honor those who used to the play the game, like wearing the uniforms of the old Biloxi Dodgers of the Negro Leagues. Now, with the Southern League’s best coming to town, Lyons says it’s a generational celebration for all.
“We just picked up the baton from them,” he added. "Certainly, this vision of minor league baseball was in honor of my dad, and my brothers and sisters and what they’ve done in the community. This is in honor of everyone.”
