Residents near Ingalls Ave. can expect water shut off

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula residents living in the area between 8th and 14th Street and Ingalls Avenue to Taylor Avenue can expect their water will be shut off.
Lauri-Ellen Smith, the director of community relations for the city of Pascagoula, says repair crews have been working to repair a water leak near Ingalls and 8th Street over the weekend. The repairs have not produced a sustainable result, which is why water has to be cut off.
According to Smith, this will allow more extensive repair to be done.
Anyone experiencing low water pressure should boil their water as an extra precaution. When water service returns, residents and businesses are also advised to boil their water until officials give the all clear.
The advisory remains in effect until further notice.
Drivers should use extra caution when traveling near construction.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.