Read to Succeed literacy camp focuses on student needing to pass state reading test

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One in four Mississippi students failed this year’s Third Grade Reading Gate test. That means more summer reading work for many students statewide.
In Jackson, the Mississippi Children’s Museum is giving an extra boost to more than 70 students.
The Read to Succeed week-long camp at the Mississippi Children’s Museum is the last stop for these students before their final shot at passing the third-grade reading gate test. They’ve had a full school year worth of lessons.
So - how is this different?
“We believe a more inspiring place, a less stressful environment," explained Mississippi Children’s Museum Director of Education and Programs Monique Ealey. "We bring them in. We provide them with reading interventionists. We have master level teachers from all across the state of Mississippi who come in for this week and they work really hard to help those students increase their skill set so they can make those gains and pass the third-grade reading test.”
While the focus is all on reading, they switch up the way in which they’re learning, even adding in art to help with vocabulary and reading comprehension.
“They’re getting lots of high fives," noted Ealey. "They’re getting told that they’re going to pass. That they’re capable of passing this test. So, for many we believe that they leave with a little more confidence.”
And the methods have proven successful in past years. Last year, 55 percent of those who attended the reading camp passed on their next re-take. More than 70 percent saw gains on their scores. Districts statewide are trying to help those still needing to pass. But the community involvement for this camp helps set it apart.
“Whether that’s your child’s school or it’s not, it benefits our community for us all to pitch in," said Read To Succeed Chair of MCM Partner’s Board Amberly Collins.
If students don’t pass on the third attempt, they won’t be promoted to fourth grade.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.